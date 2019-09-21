Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots officially parted ways with Antonio Brown on Friday after an eventful, and distracting, 11-day tenure with the team.

Yes, Brown provided New England’s already-dangerous offense with an All-Pro caliber weapon, but it’s for the best that the organization moved on, and apparently many at One Patriot Place feel the same way.

Lots of people within the Patriots organization were “quite happy” that Brown’s time in Foxboro is over, according to NFL Network’s Mike Giardi.

Lot of people inside the #Patriots organization quite happy this experiment is over. Relief. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) September 20, 2019

This isn’t all that surprising, as it comes shortly after ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that there were some within the organization who were not on board with signing Brown from the start.

Brown was one of the NFL’s most controversial players prior to the allegations of the last week-and-a-half, so time will tell where his next move is. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said Friday that the Central Michigan product is “looking forward to his next opportunity in the NFL,” but we wouldn’t be surprised if he remains on the sidelines for the rest of the 2019 season.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images