Auston Matthews appears to be in a bit of trouble.

Toronto Maples Leafs star Auston Matthews currently is facing disorderly conduct charges after an altercation outside his condominium building in Scottsdale, Ariz., according to Toronto Star sports reporter Kevin McGran.

The woman, Fayola Dozithee, claims in a report filed on May 28 that she was sitting in her locked car around 2 a.m. on May 26 when Matthews began attempting to enter the vehicle, per McGran. She says she sprang from the car to try and identify the culprit when she realized it was Matthews and some friends.

Dozithee, a security guard, said she asked Matthews why he was attempting to get inside her car, and he allegedly said the group thought it would be funny just to try and get a reaction out of her. “She told police Matthews and his friends appeared to be drunk,” per McGran.

The altercation eventually was broken up, according to the police report, and both sides went their separate ways. As Dozithee was discussing obtaining security footage of the incident with a friend, Matthews allegedly “pulled down his pants, bent over and grabbed his butt,” per McGran. (Dozithee says his rear end was not completely exposed as his underwear still was up.)

The Leafs subsequently released the following statement:

“The Toronto Maple Leafs are aware of the complaint of disturbing the peace against forward Auston Matthews. Auston is cooperating fully with the relevant authorities but neither he nor the Club will comment any further out of respect for the process involved.”

Matthews signed a five-year, $58 million extension with Toronto in January.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images