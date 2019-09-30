Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

CANTON, Mass. — Marcus Smart has been called the “spiritual leader” of the Boston Celtics, and rightfully so.

The guard seemingly makes an impact on every teammate he plays with, and such is the case with second-round pick Tremont Waters. Smart has yet to play a game with the LSU product, but he managed to affect Waters at one of his most vulnerable moments.

Waters father died suddenly at the age of 49 in early July, which caused Smart to immediately reach out.

“My teammates have done a great job of being there for me,” Waters said Monday at media day. “I didn’t have a face-to-face conversation with Marcus Smart, but he texted me, and immediately I knew that it was a place I could call home with the Boston Celtics, because of that one reason. … They’ve done a great job of welcoming me and also helping me through my situation.”

As for honoring his father throughout his rookie season, Waters says he’ll find ways to do so.

“I’m relatively creative, so I’ll find a way to incorporate him into everything that’s going on.”

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images