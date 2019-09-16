Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Marcus Smart wears his heart on his sleeve. Boston fans everywhere know that for certain.

The Celtics point guard faced an unimaginable tragedy in 2018 when his mother, Camellia, died following an extended battle with cancer on Sept. 16. One year later, he shared a touching message on Twitter to honor her memory.

“1 year ago. 1 of the most difficult times of my life,” Smart wrote. “This day now represents happiness bc u no longer suffer/no longer hurt/no longer want/no longer need! 2day is ur day momma. Thank u 4 the love/for the fight that’s within me at all times! Never forgotten rip to a real one.”

1 year ago. 1 of the most difficult times of my life. This day now represents happiness bc u no longer suffer/no longer hurt/no longer want/no longer need! 2day is ur day momma. Thank u 4 the love/for the fight that’s within me at all times! Never forgotten 🙏❤️rip to a real one pic.twitter.com/9g6JIAmE14 — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) September 16, 2019

Smart frequently spoke about his mother’s impact on him prior to and following her death last season. It’s clear that will not change, and rightfully so.

Smart and the Celtics are set to kick off training camp on Oct. 1.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images