New year, new Marcus Smart.

Well, kind of.

Boston Celtics Media Day is set to take place Monday in Canton, Mass., and right away Smart showed off some new styles. In a video shared by the Celtics, Smart sported not only a new hairstyle, but also a Celtics bathrobe over his uniform.

Get a load of this.

Smart was part of the Team USA FIBA World Cup team this summer, but was limited throughout due to a left quad strain.

Celtics training camp officially begins Tuesday in Brighton, with the first game taking place Sunday at TD Garden against the Charlotte Hornets.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images