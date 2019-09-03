Do you love the New England Patriots? Do you love corn? Do you love corn … mazes?!

Well, have we got a place for you.

West End Creamery in Whitinsville, Mass., has completed its 2019 corn maze, which features an enormous tribute to Rob Gronkowski. It’s a pretty incredible sight for any Patriots fan, especially birds.

Check this out:

Gronk gave the farm a shout out Monday, writing, “Gronk spike required when you finish this! Thanks West End Creamery!” in an Instagram post.

Here’s WBZ-TV’s feature on the Maze:

The maze is about six and a half acres and takes about 45 minutes to complete. It will open Fridays and weekends from Sept. 21 to Oct. 27.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images