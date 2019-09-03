Do you love the New England Patriots? Do you love corn? Do you love corn … mazes?!
Well, have we got a place for you.
West End Creamery in Whitinsville, Mass., has completed its 2019 corn maze, which features an enormous tribute to Rob Gronkowski. It’s a pretty incredible sight for any Patriots fan, especially birds.
Check this out:
West End Creamery is proud to announce our 2019 maize design which celebrates the astounding football career of Rob Gronkowski. What an a-maize-ing person you are on and off the field, Gronk, and it’s been so fun to watch you play! Together with Pats fans everywhere, we are sad to see you retire, and wish you all the best! We will miss you this season! Open Fridays and weekends starting on September 21! Tag 3 friends to get lost with in our #ThanksGronk cornmaze for a chance to win 4 passes to visit our Fall Festival this season! https://www.westendfallfestival.com/ . . . . . #ThanksGronk #GoPats #WestEndCreamery #FallFestival2019 #CornMaze
Gronk gave the farm a shout out Monday, writing, “Gronk spike required when you finish this! Thanks West End Creamery!” in an Instagram post.
Here’s WBZ-TV’s feature on the Maze:
The maze is about six and a half acres and takes about 45 minutes to complete. It will open Fridays and weekends from Sept. 21 to Oct. 27.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images