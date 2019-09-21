Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Michael Chavis had a promising rookie campaign, but it unfortunately will end with an injury.

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Friday that the infielder’s season likely is over. Chavis has been on the injured list since Aug. 12 due to a shoulder injury and later an oblique ailment he suffered on Sept. 4.

“He was sore the last few days,” Cora said before Friday’s series opener with the Tampa Bay Rays, per MassLive. “Too bad he has to end this way. He did his best to get back but obviously we’re going to take care of him.

The skipper added that Chavis will play winter ball in Puerto Rico for the Caguas Criollos, Cora’s hometown team.

“Most likely, he’ll go to Caguas and play a month down there,” Cora said. “While he plays, he can stop by my house and we can cook some good Latin food and he can hang with me. … Not too much, only a month if that. I think it’ll be good for him to keep working at his craft and get ready for next year.”

Chavis hit .254 with 18 home runs and 58 RBIs in 347 at-bats during his first big-league stretch.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images