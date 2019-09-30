Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Michael Chavis quickly made a good impression in Boston, but much like the Red Sox’s 2019 season, it didn’t go the way he had hoped.

Chavis was making a case to be named the American League Rookie of the Year, but an AC joint injury he suffered while making a catch against the Kansas City Royals in August put a premature ending to his debut season.

The infielder batted .254 with 18 home runs and 54 RBIs in 95 games for the Red Sox. Between his hot start, his note-taking in the dugout after his at-bats, and his “11:11” tweets, he quickly became a fan-favorite.

And Chavis showed some love to the fans on Instagram after Boston’s 5-4 win against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday at Fenway Park.

“I can’t begin to thank everyone enough for making this year so memorable and special. My entire life I dreamed of this, but I never expected to have been welcomed and supported to this extent and I am beyond thankful for that and for all of y’all,” he captioned the photos and video in the post. “I wouldn’t have a job if it weren’t for y’all coming out and cheering us on. Y’all are some of the best fans in all of sports, not just baseball and that shows every single day. Through the highs and lows y’all packed the seats and had our backs. In return I give my word to bust my ass everyday. Sucks ending the season the way we did but stay tuned and I absolutely can’t wait to get after it this off season and in 2020. Again thank you all for everything and God bless 🙌🏼”

We’re sure the fans can’t wait to see what Chavis brings to the table come March 2020.

