A pair of the Big 10’s best will do battle Saturday afternoon in Madison.
The 13th-ranked Wisconsin Badgers are set to host 11th-ranked Michigan at Camp Randall Stadium.
Both teams enter the game undefeated, with Michigan pounding Middle Tennessee in the opener before narrowly sneaking past Army. Wisconsin, meanwhile, crushed both South Florida and Central Michigan to begin the year, holding both opponents scoreless. It goes without saying that both teams will be playing their toughest foe of the season thus far.
Here’s how to watch Saturday’s Michigan-Wisconsin game.
When: Saturday, Sept. 21 at noon ET
TV: FOX
Live stream: FuboTV — Free Trial | FOX Sports Go
