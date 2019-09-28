Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

An old friend had some encouraging words on Brad Marchand.

In an interview with SportsNet’s Eric Francis, Calgary Flames left winger and former Boston Bruins player Milan Lucic had plenty to say about his new team and former teammate. Lucic was asked about Flames winger Matthew Tkachuk and his comparison for Tkachuk was Marchand.

“He (Tkachuk) likes to run his mouth a bit and be that pest-type of player,” Lucic said. “I played with a really effective one with Brad Marchand and you know how effective he can be as a teammate.”

The 31-year-old applauded Marchand for being that player, as he felt it had always made him player better.

“Sometimes we had (Marchand) get the boys fired up by stirring the pot on the ice. You need that sometimes to get you going,” Lucic added.

It has been troubling times for Lucic since leaving the Black and Gold. He is hoping to find that magic that he flashed many times in Boston has he looks to make a good first impression on his new team.

Thumbnail photo via Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports Images