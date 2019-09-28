Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It has been a trying year for the Boston Red Sox.

After one of the most successful seasons in team history that resulted in the 2018 World Series championship, the Red Sox have not lived up to expectations this campaign. The 2019 season will be remembered for inconsistencies that came with it and the injuries that plagued the team all year.

Prior to Saturday’s contest against the Baltimore Orioles, Mitch Moreland and Andrew Benintendi reflected on the difficult year, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images