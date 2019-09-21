Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Mitch Moreland is coming off potentially his best game of the season.

The first baseman smashed two home runs in the Boston Red Sox’s extra-inning loss against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday, as well as drove in all four runs for the team.

Although Moreland has been dealing with injuries this season, his stats are comparable to what he was able to do last year. To see how the 34-year-old’s stats compare, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images