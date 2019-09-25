Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool must avoid slipping on an early season banana peel.

The Reds will visit MK Dons on Wednesday at Stadium MK in a Carabao Cup third-round game. The Reds currently lead the Premier League by five points, while the Dons are in 15th place in League One, two divisions below the top flight.

The game is a mismatch on paper, but the respective lineups will factor heavily into the outcome. Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster likely will make his Reds debut, perhaps starting at center forward. Naby Keita is expected to return from injury and could start in the midfield.

No broadcaster will air MK Dons versus Liverpool in the United States. Here’s how to watch the game online:

When: Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 2:45 p.m. ET

Live Stream: ESPN+

