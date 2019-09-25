Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Liverpool moved into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday with a 2-0 victory over MK Dons.

A solid performance from the Reds and we progress to the @Carabao_Cup fourth round 🙌 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 25, 2019

James Milner broke the deadlock at Stadium MK in the 41st minute when his shot from the left corner of the penalty area squirmed from the grasp of goalkeeper Stuart Moore and crossed the line.

The Reds were in control for much of the contest, though the home team threatened on several occasions, coming closest when Jordan Bowery prodded against the base of the post in the second half.

However, Ki-Jana Hoever’s powerful header from a Milner cross on 68 minutes put the tie beyond the reach of the League One club as the 17-year-old registered his first senior goal to send Jürgen Klopp’s side into the next round of the competition.

H O E V E R ⚽️💫 pic.twitter.com/zza9ApuC8w — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 25, 2019

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com