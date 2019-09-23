Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

2019 was a banner year for Michael Chavis in at least one respect.

MLB.com on Sunday named the Boston Red Sox infielder the team’s “best rookie” for the 2019 season. Although the website noted the up-then-down trajectory of his season, Chavis’ overall body of work in his debut MLB campaign warranted recognition as Boston’s best rookie.

“Early in the season, when the Red Sox needed a jolt, Chavis gave it to them after being called up from Triple-A Pawtucket,” MLB.com wrote. “In his first 58 plate appearances, Chavis had a stellar line of .354/.446/.771 with six homers and 13 RBIs.

“Things weren’t nearly as good after that, as Chavis slashed .237/.296/.391 with 12 homers and 45 RBIs in 299 at-bats. Due to a right oblique injury, Chavis likely won’t play for the rest of the season. He can certainly build on his accomplishments this year, but he will need to overcome his top weakness — fastballs in the upper portion of the strike zone. Chavis proved to be capable on defense, both at first base and second.”

Chavis will have the chance to address the aforementioned weakness this winter when he plays in Puerto Rico for the Caguas Criollos. After taking some more rest, Chavis likely will head for Boston’s spring training camp early next year looking to prove he can perform consistently well over the course of an entire season.

Thumbnail photo via Ed Wolfstein/USA TODAY Sports Images