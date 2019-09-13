Despite struggling over the last week, the Boston Red Sox still are making a run at the franchise’s history books.
Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers Thursday became the first teammates in a Red Sox uniform to collect 50 doubles each in the same season. Now, it’s Mookie Betts attempting to make some history.
Betts scored Boston’s fifth run of the night Thursday, improving his league-leading total to 130 runs. The last Red Sox player with 130 runs was Dom DiMaggio in 1950, according to The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham.
With 16 games remaining in the regular season, Betts likely will surpass DiMaggio’s total.
Betts, the reigning American League MVP, entered Thursday batting .290 with 28 homers and 78 RBI.
Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images