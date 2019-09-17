Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox are set to begin a three-game interleague set with the San Francisco Giants and will be without one of their star outfielders for at least the first game.

Mookie Betts, who missed the team’s two games against the Philadelphia Phillies with a sore foot, will be out of the lineup Tuesday night when Boston takes the field at Fenway Park.

Manager Alex Cora revealed Betts will be day-to-day, but potentially could serve as the designated hitter when the Red Sox travel to Tampa to take on the Rays, per NESN’s Guerin Austin.

The right fielder also met with the media ahead of Game 1 and said an MRI showed inflammation, but was nothing serious, per the Eagle Tribune’s Chris Mason. Betts said he is hopeful to get back on the field this season.

The four-time All-Star was batting .293 with 28 home runs and 78 RBIs before sustaining the injury.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images