Mookie Betts was a late scratch in the Boston Red Sox’s 2-1 win over the Phillies on Saturday, and missed his second straight game in another victory over Philadelphia in Sunday’s series finale.

Manager Alex Cora told reporters after Saturday’s win that the right fielder’s foot was “really sore” after Boston’s series with the Toronto Blue Jays. Betts later said he was suffering from turf toe.

Cora spoke before Sunday’s win and revealed the All-Star outfielder probably will be visiting doctors soon, but doesn’t think it’s anything too serious.

“He’s doing OK. Still sore,” Cora said, per MassLive’s Christopher Smith. “Most likely tomorrow he’ll go see our doctors. We don’t feel like it’s something that’s going to take him a while. Hopefully he’ll be back in the lineup for the Giants (series) and finish the season strong.”

Betts is batting .293 with 28 home runs and 78 RBI in his reigning American League MVP season.

Thumbnail photo via Gregory J. Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images