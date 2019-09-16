Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The club Mookie Betts is about to join has plenty of numbers but few members.

The Boston Red Sox right fielder needs two home runs to reach 30 for the 2019 season and put himself in company with five of the best hitters in Major League Baseball History. He’s on the cusp of becoming just the sixth player in MLB to produce three or more seasons with 40 doubles, five triples and 30 home runs, according to The Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham.

The others are: Lou Gehrig; Hank Greenberg; Rogers Hornsby; Chuck Klein and Stan Musial.

That’s quite the list.

Betts, the reigning American League MVP, is batting .293 with 28 home runs and 78 RBI this season.

However, he has missed Boston’s last two games due to turf toe. He most likely will visit doctors, who’ll determine the best course of action for him to take. It would be a shame if an injury robbed Betts of the chance to enter the 40-30-five legends club.

