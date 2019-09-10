Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox didn’t get the result they wanted against the New York Yankees, but before Monday night’s game something much, much bigger than baseball took place at Fenway Park.

Shortly before the pregame ceremonies took place, news broke that David Ortiz would throw out the first pitch. It was a surprise, but a welcomed one, as Ortiz has yet to appear publicly since he was shot in the Dominican Republic on June 9 of this year.

After the game, Sox star Mookie Betts, who has said numerous times how big of an impact Ortiz had on him, took to Instagram to share a touching tribute to the longtime designated hitter.

Awesome.

Just how much of Ortiz we see in the near future is uncertain, but it nevertheless was great having him make an appearance Monday night.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images