Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Mookie Betts has had one heck of a year behind the plate as free agency closes in.

The Red Sox right fielder averaged .293 through 149 games this season including 29 home runs, 79 RBI and 40 doubles.

Now the question remains — will Boston be able to lock him up or will the 26-year-old go elsewhere during the offseason?

Learn more in the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.