Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

If you love motorsports, then you should make your way to New Hampshire Motor Speedway this weekend.

The Granite State will host Full Throttle Weekend for the second consecutive year. The event, created after NHMS lost its annual September Cup Series race, offers two days of action for racing fans to enjoy.

The action kicks off Friday night with a 20-lap U.S. Legend Car race, and concludes with Saturday’s tripleheader: a NASCAR Pinty’s Series race, a K&N Pro Series East race and a Whelen Modified Tour race that features the longest mileage and richest purse on the tour.

The inaugural Full Throttle Weekend was a big success for New Hampshire Motor Speedway, and hopes are high that the sequel will be even better.

Here’s the full weekend schedule:

Friday, September 20

11:15 – 11:35 a.m. – U.S. Legend Car Qualifying

4:15 p.m. – NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Qualifying

5:30 p.m. – U.S. Legend Car Race (20 laps)

Saturday, September 21

9:00 a.m. – NASCAR Pinty’s Series Qualifying

9:30 a.m. – NASCAR K&N Pro Series East Qualifying

12:05 p.m. – NASCAR Pinty’s Series Visit New Hampshire 100 (100 laps, 105.8 miles)

1:20 p.m. (Approx.) – NASCAR K&N Pro Series East Apple Barrel 125 (125 laps, 132.25 miles)

3:05 p.m. (Approx.) – NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Musket 250 presented by Whelen (250 laps, 264.5 miles)

Now, let’s talk about picks.

Admittedly, we don’t know much about the Canada-based Pinty’s series. However, we know Kevin Lacroix was awfully impressive when he won this race last season, and is the current leader in the series standings. So, we’re rolling with Saint-Eustache, Canada, native.

As for the Apple Barrel 125, the entry list still wasn’t posted as of Tuesday afternoon. That said, we fully expect Chase Cabre to compete in this race and win it. Though, if Hailie Deegan competes, we could see her pulling off her first East Series victory.

That leaves the weekend’s marquee event, the Musket 250.

Chase Dowling won this event last year, taking home one of the coolest trophies and victory packages in all of sports (seriously). But our hearts and minds are going with Connecticut native Doug Coby, the current leader in the Modified Tour standings. Coby has yet to enter victory lane in seven starts at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, so he’s due.

Finally, watch the video below to learn how the musket that will be awarded to the Musket 250 winner was made:

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images