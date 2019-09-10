Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Matt DiBenedetto will have a full-time ride next season.

The 28-year-old will drive the No. 21 Ford Mustang for Wood Brothers Racing in 2020, the team announced Tuesday. DiBenedetto will replace Paul Menard, who will retire from full-time NASCAR racing following this season.

DiBenedetto took to Twitter to express his gratitude.

I don’t even have the words to describe how thankful I am!! Paul is such a great guy and I’m lucky to call him a friend and I wish him the best! So excited to take over and drive for one of the most legendary teams in NASCAR next year! I have so many people to thank!!!! 🥳 https://t.co/qJy1kcpV10 — Matt DiBenedetto (@mattdracing) September 10, 2019

A fan favorite, DiBenedetto has been searching for a full-time ride ever since he learned that Christopher Bell will replace him at Leavine Family Racing next season. DiBenedetto finished runner-up at Bristol Motor Speedway a few days after learning of LFR’s decision, a performance that moved him to tears during a post-race interview.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs begin next Saturday with the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway. DiBenedetto did not qualify for the 16-driver playoff field.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images