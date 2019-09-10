Matt DiBenedetto will have a full-time ride next season.
The 28-year-old will drive the No. 21 Ford Mustang for Wood Brothers Racing in 2020, the team announced Tuesday. DiBenedetto will replace Paul Menard, who will retire from full-time NASCAR racing following this season.
DiBenedetto took to Twitter to express his gratitude.
A fan favorite, DiBenedetto has been searching for a full-time ride ever since he learned that Christopher Bell will replace him at Leavine Family Racing next season. DiBenedetto finished runner-up at Bristol Motor Speedway a few days after learning of LFR’s decision, a performance that moved him to tears during a post-race interview.
The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs begin next Saturday with the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway. DiBenedetto did not qualify for the 16-driver playoff field.
Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images