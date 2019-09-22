Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nathan Eovaldi hasn’t had an easy road this season.

Since returning from the injured list on July 22, the right-hander has spent time in the bullpen, served as the Boston Red Sox’s closer and returned to his usual starting role. Unfortunately for Eovaldi, he’s posted a 6.85 ERA over his last six starts, allowing seven home runs in 22 innings.

Eovaldi will look to finish the season on a high note, beginning with Sunday’s start against the Tampa Bay Rays.

For more on Eovaldi, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images