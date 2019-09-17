Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nathan Eovaldi will look to extend the Boston Red Sox’s winning streak Tuesday night as they take on the San Francisco Giants.

Eovaldi is looking to get back on track after an up-and-down outing in his last start on Sept. 10, when the Red Sox fell to the Toronto Blue Jays 4-3. The 29-year-old gave up three earned runs over 4 1/3 innings pitched while striking out six Blue Jays.

For more Eovaldi ahead of Tuesday night’s contest, check out the clip above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images