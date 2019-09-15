Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nathan Eovaldi will take the mound as the Boston Red Sox welcome the San Francisco Giants to Fenway Park on Tuesday night.

The 29-year-old last pitched on Sept. 10 in a 4-3 loss against the Toronto Blue Jays, where Eovaldi struck out six Blue Jays and surrendered three earned runs over 4 1/3 innings en route to a no decision.

It has been an up-and-down season for Eovaldi, bouncing between the starting rotation and bullpen while dealing with injuries, but he looks to be regaining his form and even touched a 100 miles per hour in his last start.

For more on Tuesday’s pitching matchup, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images