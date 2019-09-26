Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Nathan Eovaldi will take the hill for the final time in 2019 on Friday.

The 29-year-old has had a roller coaster of a season, but enters Friday’s contest against the Baltimore Orioles after one of his most dominant starts of the season in his last appearance. Eovaldi earned his second win of the season on Sept. 22 against the Tampa Bay Rays while striking out six Rays and allowing three earned runs over six innings of work.

Eovaldi will be opposed by Asher Wojciechowski who enters the contest with a 3-8 record and 5.31 ERA over 16 games (15 starts).

For more on Friday’s pitching matchup, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images