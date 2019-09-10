Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nathan Eovaldi is set to take the hill Tuesday night as the Boston Red Sox start a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.

The 29-year-old is coming off of arguably his best performance of the season in which he threw five innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering only one earned run and striking out three batters despite walk four batters in the Sox’s 2-1 loss.

Eovaldi will face off against rookie right-handed pitcher T.J. Zeuch who is making his first career.

For more on Tuesday’s pitching matchup, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images