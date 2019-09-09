Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NBA often is at the forefront of trends across professional sports, but the league isn’t too keen on a popular type of headband.

Teams around the NBA were notified Monday that the league will not allow players to wear “ninja-style headwear” during the 2019-20 season, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The NBA notified teams that it won't allow players to wear "ninja-style headwear" this season, NBA spokesman Mike Bass tells ESPN. The headwear "…hasn't been through the league approval process. Teams have raised concerns regarding safety and consistency of size, length …" — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 9, 2019

The NBA notified teams in May that the headbands “would not be a part of this seasons uniforms,” per Wojnarowski’s report.

Jimmy Butler, Jarrett Allen, De’Aaron Fox and Jrue Holiday were among the players who wore them last season.

Thumbnail photo via Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports Images