With training camp less than one month away, it looks like the Celtics have hit their preseason roster limit.

Boston signed forward Yante Maten to an Exhibit 10 contract Tuesday, according to Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe. Maten was waived by the Miami Heat ahead of his Aug. 1 guaranteed date earlier this offseason.

Maten was a Heat two-way player last season and averaged 23.5 points and 9.6 rebounds for the Sioux Falls Skyforce. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) September 17, 2019

The 23-year-old Georgia product played just two games for the Heat last season, but thrived with the G League’s Sioux Falls Skyforce. Maten averaged 23.5 points and 9.6 rebounds on 54.3 percent shooting in 30 games last year. He totaled 15 double-doubles over that span.

Maten played in five Las Vegas Summer League games with Miami this July, averaging 11.6 points and 7.6 rebounds in 25 minutes per contest.

The 6-foot-8 forward puts Boston at the max of 20 training camp and preseason players. He’ll join Tacko Fall, Javonte Green and Kaiser Gates in competing for the Celtics’ 15th and final opening-night roster spot.

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images