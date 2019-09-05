Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nelson Cruz has been a monster when playing at Fenway Park.

The Minnesota Twins outfielder/designated hitter is no stranger to Boston spending the majority of his career in the American League, including a season with the Baltimore Orioles. Throughout his career, the 39-year-old slugger has hit .351 at Fenway Park and smashed 11 home runs while driving in 36 runs over 46 career games.

To hear more about Cruz’s career in Boston, check out the clip above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images