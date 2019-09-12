Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Hockey is back … kind of.

The Boston Bruins will kick of training camp Thursday, marking the start of the 2019-20 campaign.

Entering the preseason there’s plenty of questions to be answered. Who will be David Krejci’s right winger? What will the defense look like on opening night?

In this episode of the “NESN Bruins Podcast,” NESN.com’s Mike Cole and Logan Mullen tackle those questions and more.

Listen to the full episode in the player below or on Apple Podcasts.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images