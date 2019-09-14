After cruising past Louisville in the season opener, Notre Dame will have another tune-up game of sorts before a massive bout next week against Georgia,
The Fighting Irish are set to host New Mexico in South Bend, Ind., on Saturday afternoon in the second game of the season for both sides.
The Lobos kicked off their 2019 campaign with a victory over Sam Houston State, but obviously will face a much, much taller task against seventh-ranked Notre Dame.
Here’s how to watch Saturday’s New Mexico-Notre Dame game.
When: Saturday, Sept. 14 at 2:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
Live stream: FuboTV — Free Trial | NBC Sports
Thumbnail photo via Matt Cashore/USA TODAY Sports Images