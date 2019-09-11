Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Marshall Newhouse isn’t exactly an A-list NFL player, but his name might ring a bell.

Newhouse, who reportedly signed with the New England Patriots on Wednesday, is responsible for one of the most comical NFL highlights in recent memory. The 330-pound offensive tackle back in 2017 tried to help the Oakland Raiders minimize the damage of a fumble, but his cameo as a skill-position player ended in pure hilarity.

After Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was stripped, Newhouse promptly scooped up the football and began to make his way upfield. Unfortunately for Newhouse, he almost immediately was zeroed in on by a Dolphins linebacker, who upended the veteran OT and caused him to give the ball back to Miami after going airborne.

You can check out the video here.

Ironically enough, Newhouse could make his Patriots debut this Sunday when his new team pays a visit to the Dolphins in South Beach. Should Newhouse happen to get his hands on the football, it probably would be in his best interest to just go down.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images