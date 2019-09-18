Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As much as he was trying to brush it off Tuesday, it’s become pretty clear Jalen Ramsey is in the market for a new home.

Ramsey reportedly requested a trade out of Jacksonville following the Jaguars’ frustrating Week 2 loss to the Houston Texans. The star cornerback made headlines for his sideline blowup with head coach Doug Marrone, which reportedly served as the final straw for Ramsey’s time in Northeast Florida.

As such, a Ramsey blockbuster seems to be more of a case of when and where rather than if. As far as ideal landing spots are concerned, ESPN’s Louis Riddick believes the two-time Pro Bowl selection would be well served by heading to the Bay Area.

On SportsCenter, @LRiddickESPN said of all the teams in the NFL, 49ers are “the team that makes perfect sense” to trade for Jalen Ramsey. “Think Richard Sherman with speed. That’s Jalen Ramsey.” — Brian Witt (@Wittnessed) September 17, 2019

Ramsey would provide a massive upgrade for any team, but the 49ers really could use his services. San Francisco features one of the weaker secondaries in the league, headlined by 31-year-old Richard Sherman. It sure looks like Jimmy Garoppolo and Co. will be a formidable unit this season, so a defensive boost would go a long way in helping the Niners become a legitimate contender in the NFC.

The Ramsey sweepstakes might come to a close sooner rather than later, as one report indicated a trade could be completed as soon as this week. The Jaguars reportedly received a pair of trade offers Tuesday — one from each conference — both of which contained a first-round pick. Who knows, maybe Kyle Shanahan’s club already is in the mix.

