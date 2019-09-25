No one remains higher on the Buffalo Bills than Michael Robinson.

The NFL fullback-turned-analyst in the early days of summer predicted the Bills to win the AFC East in 2019 and proceeded to double down on his prediction shortly before the season kicked off. As such, it’s of no surprise Robinson likes the Bills’ chances this Sunday when they square off with the New England Patriots at New Era Field.

In hopes of seeing Buffalo come out on top in this battle of unbeatens, Robinson on Wednesday laid out a “formula” for taking down the reigning Super Bowl champions.

“First of all, you got to have explosive plays from broken plays. I need plays like this, Josh Allen,” Robinson said on NFL Network’s “NFL Total Access.” “Get outside the pocket. You know, when the play breaks down, be explosive in the passing game. Also, use your legs. You know some years back when the Wildcat gave Bill Belichick all those issues? Yeah, Josh Allen, he’s the ultimate Wildcat. You know why? Because he can actually throw the football, too. He has a passing threat and a running threat. This dude has all types of athletic ability. Defensively, creative turnovers. You know how this pass defense gets down. Sean McDermott, especially in the red zone, they tighten up. They do some creative things with their pass coverage to kind of confuse quarterbacks. They gotta get after Tom Brady while he’s in the pocket. You hit Tom Brady, force turnovers, Josh Allen uses those legs, be explosive in the pass game on off-schedule plays. I know that’s a long list, right? That’s a lot, but teams do it. That’s how you beat the New England Patriots. I just love how this Buffalo Bills team is put together, man. They’re put together at the line of scrimmage. This offseason they went and got players at the line of scrimmage just to beat the New England Patriots.”

How will the 3-0 @BuffaloBills beat the 3-0 @Patriots in the AFC East showdown this Sunday? @RealMikeRob explains his formula for this upset to take place 👇 📺: @NFLTotalAccess pic.twitter.com/e7912WOx0u — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) September 25, 2019

Well, where should we begin?

First off, there’s little to no chance the Bills will be able to “confuse” Brady. The 42-year-old signal-caller has seen it all over the course of his 20 seasons in the league, and he’s not going to be surprised by anything you throw at him. Secondly, let’s stop acting like putting pressure on Brady is the “key” to beating the Patriots. There isn’t a single team across the league that will be able to overcome their quarterback consistently being put on the ground. And unfortunately for Buffalo, Brady only has been sacked three times this season.

As for Brady’s counterpart, he’ll be hard-pressed to execute the plays Robinson is hoping to see. All of New England’s linebackers boast above-average speed for players at the position, and the Patriots’ secondary is far too talented and experienced to allow a slew of big plays in a single game. Allen certainly won’t be able to have his way like he by and large has through three weeks of the season.

So yes, there’s a chance the Bills would be able to beat the Patriots in a fantasy world where Buffalo checks off all the items on Robinson’s list. But we’re living in reality, and the most likely scenario is the Bills suffering their first loss of the campaign.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images