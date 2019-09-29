Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Michael Robinson refuses to let go.

You won’t find a single media member higher on the Buffalo Bills than Robinson. The fullback-turned-analyst early in the summer predicted the Bills to win the AFC East in 2019 and proceeded to double down on the prediction shortly before the season started. Robinson even seemed to like Buffalo’s chances in Week 4 against the New England Patriots.

The Bills had every chance to come out victorious Sunday afternoon, but it was the reigning Super Bowl champions who ultimately prevailed in a nail-biter. Still, it wasn’t very surprising to see how the NFL Network personality assessed the divisional matchup.

The @BuffaloBills gave this one to the Patriots. Store this game in the brain computer. You will have to call on this experience throughout the season! I stick by my preseason prediction, the @BuffaloBills will win the AFC East! Patriots didn’t beat you, Bills gave them the win! — Michael Robinson (@RealMikeRob) September 29, 2019

Saying the Bills “gave” it to the Patriots is a bit of a stretch. Both offenses were awfully anemic, which turned the bout into a defensive slugfest. And at the end of the day, it was the Patriots who turned in a better defensive effort.

Robinson sticking by his AFC East prediction is a whole separate animal. The Bills were 3-0 entering Sunday, but none of their three victories could really be viewed as statement wins. Buffalo features a stout defense, but it remains to be seen if Josh Allen is capable of truly winning his team a ball game. Not to mention, even if the divisional race comes down to the wire, the Bills likely would have to take down the Patriots in Foxboro in late December if they hope to claim the AFC East. Good luck with that one.

But despite these factors and more, it doesn’t seem like Robinson is going to abandon this take until it’s mathematically impossible.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images