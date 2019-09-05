You knew this was coming.
The Raiders reportedly plan to suspend Antonio Brown after the star wideout got into a heated altercation with Oakland general manager Mike Mayock. However, some around the NFL believe that this, in conjunction with Brown’s myriad of issues throughout the summer, could lead to the 31-year-old’s exit in Oakland, all before he ever plays a game for the Silver and Black.
And that, unsurprisingly, has NFL fans worried about Brown potentially landing with a certain team in Foxboro, Mass.
Check out this tweet from ESPN’s Adam Schefter:
Of course, that report in no way indicates Brown could land with the New England Patriots. But that didn’t stop Twitter from doing its Twitter thing.
Here’s some of the reaction:
Believe us when we say that’s just a taste of the Patriots paranoia that flooded the internet Thursday afternoon.
It remains to be seen how this who Brown fiasco plays out. But, as of right now, the Raiders must be suffering from a serious case of buyer’s remorse.
