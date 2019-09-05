Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

You knew this was coming.

The Raiders reportedly plan to suspend Antonio Brown after the star wideout got into a heated altercation with Oakland general manager Mike Mayock. However, some around the NFL believe that this, in conjunction with Brown’s myriad of issues throughout the summer, could lead to the 31-year-old’s exit in Oakland, all before he ever plays a game for the Silver and Black.

And that, unsurprisingly, has NFL fans worried about Brown potentially landing with a certain team in Foxboro, Mass.

Check out this tweet from ESPN’s Adam Schefter:

There are those around the league who now believe the Raiders could suspend Antonio Brown with the idea of trying to void the $30.125 million of guaranteed money in his contract. Which obviously would end his time in Oakland. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 5, 2019

Of course, that report in no way indicates Brown could land with the New England Patriots. But that didn’t stop Twitter from doing its Twitter thing.

Here’s some of the reaction:

Hate to say this but im afraid this is how this all turns out.. Raiders are gonna cut AB.. get their money back… then Bill Belichick is gonna swoope in and WHAMMY. @AB84’s a Patriot doing things the Patriot Way out of nowhere. pic.twitter.com/sK6orRGVKr — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 5, 2019

Brown will be a Patriot — Thomas Gaines (@Patsman11261980) September 5, 2019

The rest of the NFL watching Josh Gordon and Antonio Brown put up 80/1200/10 and lead the Patriots to a 7th Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/SmKUoh2vXQ — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) September 5, 2019

This all ends with Antonio Brown on the Patriots, doesn't it? — Chris Joseph (@byChrisJoseph) September 5, 2019

Antonio Brown’s plot to end up with the Patriots is pure genius. — Frank Isola (@TheFrankIsola) September 5, 2019

*Patriots trade for Antonio Brown* *AB & Belichick get into an argument* Belichick: pic.twitter.com/1iXSi1d6iC — #FlashSZN (@ftbeard_17) September 5, 2019

If the #Raiders end up releasing Antonio Brown and the #Patriots are interested in signing him, this is how I assume the meeting will go between Brown [DiCaprio], Belichick [Wahlberg] and Kraft [Sheen]pic.twitter.com/SAdnJbrwAq — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 5, 2019

Antonio Brown will bomb out on the Raiders just like Randy Moss did. Then there will be this whole contrition tour after the Patriots inevitably sign him, and then he'll have 38 TD catches the next season. — Scott Stump (@Scott_Stump) September 5, 2019

Pats would — Keenan Mumma (@hoosiermumma) September 5, 2019

If That Happens I Dont Think Any Team Will Try Picking Him Up Unless Your The Eagles , Patriots Or Browns Because They Try To Get Everybody 😂 — Nash Scheber (@scheber_nash) September 5, 2019

Buster Olneyville is reporting this was all a ploy so he could sign with the @Patriots without them having to give up draft picks. — Mike (@mikeysocori) September 5, 2019

I hate it when I’m right — Bird Law Expert (@RealBirdLawyer) September 5, 2019

So Antonio Brown is gonna end up on the Patriots right? — Jonathon Shipman (@Shippyfunsports) September 5, 2019

Patriots will pick him up now and he’ll behave like a GD saint🙄 — LeftG8 (@LeftG8) September 5, 2019

Dont worry @Patriots will pick him up — Miles (@jmiles8513) September 5, 2019

Believe us when we say that’s just a taste of the Patriots paranoia that flooded the internet Thursday afternoon.

It remains to be seen how this who Brown fiasco plays out. But, as of right now, the Raiders must be suffering from a serious case of buyer’s remorse.

Thumbnail photo via Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports Images