Do you want to lose this weekend in fantasy football? Do you want to feel crippling shame all week as your friends and/or coworkers point and laugh at you?
Well, then make sure you check for injuries, knucklehead!
Week 3 of the 2019 NFL season is here, and more than a few stars are banged up. Thankfully, we’ve got you covered throughout what should be a busy day in the NFL.
Follow the live blog below for pertinent updates on all your fantasy stars:
Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images
And here are some more updates: