Antonio Brown has not even reported yet, but he’s already making an impact with the New England Patriots.

The Patriots reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the recently-released wide receiver on Saturday in the latest of a whirlwind saga for the 31-year-old.

Brown gives the Tom Brady and the Patriots’ a hilarious abundance of weapons on offense teams having to figure out a gameplan for Brown, Josh Gordon and Julian Edelman.

The newly stocked offense has made its impact with odds makers in Las Vegas, who bumped the Patriots past the Kansas City Chiefs as the favorites to raise the Lombardi Trophy.

Ceasars Sportsbook puts the odds at 4-1.

Patriots are now the Super Bowl favorites 👀 pic.twitter.com/lqu21Q6Sea — B/R Betting (@br_betting) September 7, 2019

Brown, for all of his off the field antics, still is one of, if not the best wide receiver in football.

So his addition is not a minor one. Considering the Patriots already were among the front runners in the AFC, and a track record that essentially makes them a lock for the AFC Championship Game every year … yeah, this makes sense.

Now, will AB buy into the “Patriots Way?” Well, he has to log off of Instagram first, probably

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images