Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bettors might want to pay close attention to Sony Michel this season.

The New England Patriots running back is the subject of the bets ESPN’s NFL gambling experts “like” most about the team’s 2019 season, particularly his over/under rushing yards total and his odds of finishing the campaign as the NFL’s rushing leader.

Caesars Sportsbook on Monday set Michel’s over/under rushing yards at 1,013 1/2 and offered a -110 line for him to surpass that total. Furthermore, Caesars gave Michel 50-1 odds to lead the NFL in rushing yards in his second season.

ESPN fantasy expert Mike Clay explains why he likes Michel’s lines so much.

“In 16 rookie-season games including the playoffs, Michel racked up 280 carries for 1,267 yards (the latter would’ve ranked third in the league during the regular season),” Clay wrote last month. “Despite facing the league’s second-highest rate of in-box defenders (7.1 per rush), he averaged 4.5 yards per carry, including 2.0 yards after contact.

“The Patriots shifted to a run-first offense last season (43 percent run) and called run on a whopping 76 percent of Michel’s snaps. His troublesome knee is a red flag, but he could miss a game or two and still hit the rushing yardage prop. At 50-1, he’s also a strong dart throw to pace the league in rushing.”

Clay’s bullishness on Michel is similar to that of NESN.com’s Doug Kyed, who boldly predicts the 24-year-old will rush for more than 1,200 yards in a breakout campaign.

For what it’s worth FanDuel Sportsbook gave Michel 11-1 odds to lead the NFL in rushing touchdowns Monday.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images