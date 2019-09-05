Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Oddsmakers have no choice but to react to Antonio Brown’s looming absence.

Caesars Sportsbook cut the Oakland Raiders’ odds of beating the Denver Broncos in Week 1 of the 2019 NFL season after reports the Raiders were planning to suspend the star wide receiver emerged in the media. The Raiders-Broncos game had been a pick em’, but reports of Brown’s suspension prompted Caesars to shift Oakland to a 2-point underdog, according to ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez.

Brown and Raiders general manager reportedly had a heated altercation Wednesday after the player publicized a fine the team threatened to levy against him.

The Raiders haven’t confirmed the suspension rumor nor indicated how long they might sideline Brown. But Caesars and probably other bookmakers already have decided Oakland’s fortunes only will suffer without his services.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images