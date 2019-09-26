Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots’ spectacular start to the 2019 season has boosted oddsmakers’ belief in their prospects for success.

Caesars Palace oddsmakers slashed the Patriots’ lines to win Super Bowl LIV to +250 on Tuesday. The Patriots’ Super Bowl futures make them favorites to repeat as NFL champions, with the Kansas City (+450) and Dallas Cowboys (+800) also among the ranks of favorites.

Caesar’s Palace had set the Patriots’ Super Bowl lines at +700 Aug. 13, but that seems like a lifetime ago.

New England has enjoyed a 3-0 start to the season with heavy wins over the Pittsburgh Steelers, Miami Dolphins stoking optimism among Patriots faithful and nervous fury among their haters.

The Antonio Brown saga, during which the mercurial wide receiver joined and left the team in the span of 11 days earlier this month, didn’t seem to hurt the Patriots’ Super Bowl futures, either.

New England will visit the Buffalo Bills, another 3-0 team, on Sunday in a Week 4 game.