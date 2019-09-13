Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If Antonio Brown does not play Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, it will be the New England Patriots’ decision, not the NFL’s.

Because Brown is facing a civil lawsuit rather than criminal charges, the league will not place the wide receiver on the commissioner’s exempt list at this time, according to multiple reports Friday morning.

Brown still can be placed on the list — which would prevent him from practicing or playing but would allow him to attend meetings, visit the team facility and receive his weekly paychecks — at a later date. He and his accuser, Britney Taylor, both are expected to meet with NFL officials as the league investigates Taylor’s allegations of sexual assault and rape — allegations Brown has denied.

At this point, NFL will not place Antonio Brown on commissioner exempt list, as there is no criminal investigation, making him eligible to play Sunday vs. Miami, per sources. NFL has opened its investigation, which will include interviews with Antonio Brown and his accuser. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 13, 2019

The Patriots officially signed Brown on Monday. The 31-year-old, who spent nine seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers before a tumultuous six-month stint with the Oakland Raiders, was a full participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday.

