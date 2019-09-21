Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There is at least one star player in the NFL seemingly staying put.

Cardinals general manager Steve Keim appeared on the “Doug and Wolf” show Friday, and he indicated they are not looking to trade three-time All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson. This comes amid trade rumors surrounding Jacksonville Jaguars corner Jalen Ramsey.

“We’re not trading Pat and that’s something we’ve been very consistent with,” Keim said, via AZCardinals.com. “When you look at the kind of player Pat is and I think arguably he’s the best corner in the National Football League, all you have to do is say, ‘Does this make our team better or worse?’ I think to lose someone like Pat Peterson would make us worse.”

Peterson currently is serving a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy. Last season, Peterson requested to be moved ahead of the trade deadline and was denied. But with Arizona making big moves during the offseason, it appears Keim wants to keep Peterson in the fold.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images