It seems like Jalen Ramsey could be staying put after all.
The Jaguars cornerback reportedly doesn’t have a single deal in the works at the moment, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The trade request “still stands,” per Rapaport.
NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo says the “asking price is too high” and does not believe a deal will be made unless Jacksonville cuts the price tag to some degree.
The door still remains open, but we wouldn’t be surprised if he stays in Florida a little while longer.
Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images