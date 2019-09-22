Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It seems like Jalen Ramsey could be staying put after all.

The Jaguars cornerback reportedly doesn’t have a single deal in the works at the moment, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The trade request “still stands,” per Rapaport.

After a week of speculation, the #Jaguars currently have no deal in the works to trade star CB Jalen Ramsey, and one source said the longer this goes on, the more likely it is he stays. Meanwhile, Ramsey’s trade request still stands. The wait for clarity continues. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 21, 2019

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo says the “asking price is too high” and does not believe a deal will be made unless Jacksonville cuts the price tag to some degree.

Asking price is too high. Doesn’t look like anyone is going to match it right now, nor does it look like the #Jaguars are going to lower it. Unless one or the other happens, nothing percolating. https://t.co/iW47Q2RhDe — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 21, 2019

The door still remains open, but we wouldn’t be surprised if he stays in Florida a little while longer.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images