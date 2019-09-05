Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Things reportedly got ugly Wednesday between Antonio Brown and Mike Mayock.

In case you haven’t heard, the Raiders reportedly plan to suspend their star wideout after he “got into it” with Oakland general manager Mike Mayock. The incident occurred after Brown took to social media to air out the Raiders, who fined him for unexcused practice absences.

Shortly after the news broke, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport offered additional context on Brown’s run-in with Mayock.

Take a look:

More on #Raiders WR Antonio Brown and Mike Mayock yesterday: It did not get physical, sources say. But after a screaming match, Brown told Mayock that he would hit him in the face and then punted the ball… and said, Fine me for that. 💸💸💸 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 5, 2019

We’re only speculating here, but it seems more probable than not that Mayock is the one who leaked this information to Rapoport. As such, this information probably should be taken with a grain of salt.

In any case, Brown’s relationship with the Raiders is in an awful place, and the 31-year-old still hasn’t played a single game for the Silver and Black.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images