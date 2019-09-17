Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Miami Dolphins’ 2019 season is off to a rough start, and now they’re responding by acquiring a bulk of future assets.

Less than one week after it was reported that Minkah Fitzpatrick, among a host of other Miami players, had requested a trade, it appears the Dolphins have granted the first-rounder’s wish.

Fitzpatrick, the 11th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, has been dealt to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a 2020 first-round pick, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Miami now owns three first-rounders in next year’s draft.

TRADE: Steelers are trading a 2020 first-round pick to the Dolphins for DB Minkah Fitzpatrick, league sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 17, 2019

The Alabama product played in Miami’s first two games this season, recording six total tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Pittsburgh’s defense will benefit immensely from the addition of Fitzpatrick, while the offense looks to move forward with Mason Rudolph at quarterback following Ben Roethlisberger’s season-ending elbow injury.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images