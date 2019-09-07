Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ryan Allen became one of the better punters in the NFL, but after losing his preseason battle with Jake Bailey, he remains without a job.

The longtime New England Patriots punter was cut last month, with the Pats electing to go with Bailey, who they drafted back in April. The last game Allen took part in was Super Bowl LIII, where he put on an absolute clinic and played a key role in the Pats’ victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

But it appears there’s at least some interest in Allen on the open market with Week 1 upon us. According to The Houston Chronicle’s Aaron Wilson, Allen and Matt Wile worked out for the Houston Texans this week.

Texans work out punters Ryan Allen, Matt Wile https://t.co/lDJMLF45Tg — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 7, 2019

At the moment, Trevor Daniel is Houston’s punter, but it doesn’t appear it’s married to the Tennessee product.

The Texans kick off their season Monday night against the New Orleans Saints.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images