Melvin Gordon’s holdout is over, and it’s because of a pretty straightforward reason.

The Los Angeles Chargers running back held out all training camp as he pursued a long-term deal, which he never got, and thus it extended into the regular season. Despite that, he did just want to get back on the gridiron, and according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, it’s because of his teammates.

“I got a text from Melvin Gordon last night and it said one word: teammates,” Rapoport said Thursday. “He missed his teammates, he missed football, he wanted to be back with his guys and that’s exactly what you saw today.”

From NFL Now: The fallout from #Chargers RB Melvin Gordon ending his holdout, the why and what happens now. pic.twitter.com/Z91lR1nIfj — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 26, 2019

The Chargers, who sit at 1-2, haven’t suffered much on the ground, as Austin Ekeler has been among the league’s best running backs this season. How the Chargers go about divvying up the workload once Gordon returns to game action (which isn’t expected until Week 5) remains unclear, but nonetheless they just got another pretty notable weapon back.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images